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Karnataka hijab row: Half of students who dropped out of colleges didn't pursue studies

Nearly 40 to 50% of the 145 Muslim girl students, who had dropped out of government and aided degree colleges, have not resumed studies, with many of them now married.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:58 IST
IndiaKarnatakaHijab

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