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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge meets top cops 

Kharge replaced G Parameshwara as the Home Minister in the new Cabinet led by D K Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 00:58 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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