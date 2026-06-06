Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge meets top cops 

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday visited the office of Director General and Inspector General of (DG&IGP) and met senior IPS officers. </p>.<p>Kharge replaced G Parameshwara as the Home Minister in the new Cabinet led by D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Kharge held a meeting with officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) <br />and above serving in Bengaluru.</p>.CM D K Shivakumar holds on to BDA, BMRDA, Krishna Byre Gowda gets limited Bengaluru portfolio.<p>Sources said while majorly customary, the meeting focused on what was expected of the state police force going forward. </p>.<p>DG&IGP and Head of Police Force (HoPF) M A Saleem, DGP (Cyber Command) Pronab Mohanty, DGP Prashant Kumar <br />Thakur were among the attendees, as per an official release. </p>