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Karnataka home to 274 springs, says first-of-its-kind survey

Bendru Teertha in Dakshina Kannada district is the only hot spring in the state and this is formed due to the unique hydrological feature.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:49 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 00:49 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaChamarajanagarDharwadKodagusprings

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