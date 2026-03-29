<p>Hubballi: Karnataka is home to 274 springs out of which 144 are perennial, 114 seasonal and 16 have dried up. </p>.<p>In a first of its kind census, as part of a Union government initiative, Karnataka Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department and Groundwater Directorate has found that Belagavi has the highest number of natural springs at 59, followed by Uttara Kannada (31), Chamarajanagar (23) and Kodagu (23). Dharwad, Ramanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere and Kolar have one spring each. This data is for the year 2023-24.</p>.<p>Bendru Teertha in Dakshina Kannada district is the only hot spring in the state and this is formed due to the unique hydrological feature.</p>.<p>Springs such as Talacauvery (Kodagu), Javali (Chikkamagaluru) and Ambutheertha (Shivamogga) form the origin of major rivers like Cauvery, Hemavathi and Sharavathi.</p>.<p>The directorate defines springs as natural outlets where groundwater flows to the surface through openings in the earth’s crust. “They typically occur when the water table intersects the ground surface or when groundwater is forced out through fractures, faults, or permeable rock layers,” it says.</p>.<p>The Western Ghats and Malnad regions including districts like Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and Shivamogga are the primary hubs for spring formation due to high rainfall and favourable geological conditions.</p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, K B Rajendra, Director, Groundwater Directorate said that enumerators over a nine-month survey visited almost all the springs in the state and digitally mapped them on a dedicated mobile app provided by the Union government. He says nearly 80% of the springs are in rural <br />areas.</p>.<p>“Springs are vital for drinking water, irrigation and ecological support, especially in hilly and mountainous regions for biodiversity support; they maintain the flow of rivers and streams during dry seasons and are part of cultural heritage, as many major springs in Karnataka are located at holy pilgrimage sites, blending hydrological importance with cultural significance,” he says.</p>.<p>He says that except for those with religious and historical connections, the majority of springs in Karnataka are open and unprotected.</p>.<p>Rajendra says this data now serves as a database for spring conservation, spring rejuvenation, groundwater management, and water resource planning in Karnataka.</p>