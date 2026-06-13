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Karnataka: Hosapete's Freedom Park to open after 3-year delay

There are 12 bronze statues that depict the Surya Namaskar, and efforts are being made to project it as a yoga park, as the 12 statues are the main attraction.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHosapete

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