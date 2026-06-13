Karnataka: Hosapete's Freedom Park to open after 3-year delay

<p>Hosapete: Work on the other side of Freedom Park, which had been pending for over three years, is almost complete and will soon be thrown open to the public. The park located near the railway station road features bronze statues in the Soorya Namaskar posture to encourage people to take up yoga. </p>.<p>There are 12 bronze statues that depict the Surya Namaskar, and efforts are being made to project it as a yoga park, as the 12 statues are the main attraction. </p>.Finance Minister expected to lay foundation stone for Rangamandira in Hosapete.<p>Other beautification works include laying of interlocks, instead of the regular concrete stretch. Besides, the park has a statue which depicts the Kargil victory, an art gallery, an open gym and also a toilet.</p>.<p>Being modelled on the Red Fort, the Freedom Park is being developed by the City Municipal Council with the assistance of SKMPEL's Rs 6 crore, JSW Foundation's Rs 4 crore CSR Fund and DMF's Rs 2 crore, Rs 12 crore in all. The Freedom Park was inaugurated in 2023. However, on its backside, the yoga park is being developed near former minister Anand Singh's house on over three acres of land. In fact, the work had already begun on this stretch of the park, and bronze statues were installed. But owing to the shortage of Rs 50 lakh, the work took a backseat. With weeds and shrubs growing everywhere, the place had turned into a haven for alcoholics. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Special grant</p>.<p>Following a media report highlighting the pathetic plight of the park, the civic body took up the pending work on a war footing. But it faced the financial crisis, yet again. Since the civic body could not raise CSR funds, Anand Singh took it upon himself to complete the work in the park. </p>.<p>Later, the issue came up for discussion in the civic body meeting and under the 15th Finance Commission, a special grant of Rs 56 lakh was approved. This expedited the pending beautification works, including setting up streetlights and laying interlocks. Hosapete Urban Development Authority (HUDA) has set up gym equipment. </p>.<p>Freedom Park is already known for its musical fountain, cricket court and now the yoga park is expected to increase footfall.</p>.<p>Highlights - null</p>.<p>Quote - A Shivakumar City Municipal Council Commissioner\n"Yoga park is another attraction of the Freedom Park apart from an open gym. A private agency will be deputed for its maintenance.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Yoga camp tomorrow\nA special yoga camp will be conducted by S B Handral In-charge for Hosapete and Gadag Patanjali Yoga Samiti at the yoga park in the Freedom Park on June 14 from 5.15 am to 7.15 am. \n</p>