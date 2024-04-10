Karnataka hospital uses drone to deliver tissue samples for lab tests, cuts transit time by half

New Delhi: A Karnataka hospital under the supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday successfully demonstrated ferrying soft tissues in a drone to a top-end medical college for laboratory tests to check the presence of cancerous cells before proceeding with the surgery, saving crucial time for doctors, the ICMR said here.

An unmanned aerial vehicle took off from Dr TMA PAI Rotary Hospital, Karkala with the sample for Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and reached there in 15 minutes - a distance of 37 km that would take about an hour by road.

At KMC, the samples were tested and results were quickly conveyed to the surgeon, who completed the procedure on the basis of the test results.