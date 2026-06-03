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Karnataka: How two farmers built a green corridor in Gubbi

For Geeta (37) and Yatish (47), farmers and friends from the area, the changing landscape was difficult to accept. They had grown up under the trees and carried memories tied to them.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 20:26 IST
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Geeta and Yatish demonstrate the process of turning arecanut waste into fertiliser. Photo: Special arrangement
Geeta and Yatish demonstrate the process of turning arecanut waste into fertiliser. Photo: Special arrangement
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Published 03 June 2026, 20:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSpecialsSpectrumGubbi

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