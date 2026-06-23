Karnataka: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation collects nearly 50% property tax within 3 months

<p>Hubballi: With property tax being the most significant source of own revenue for the civic body, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has collected over 46% of its annual property tax demand in less than three months, aided by the ongoing 5% rebate scheme.</p>.<p>With the concession in property tax if paid in the initial months of the financial year making an impact, the rebate period records a major portion of payments every year.</p>.<p>This fiscal year so far, the municipal corporation has collected Rs 125 crore in property tax against the annual demand of Rs 270 crore from around 3.50 lakh properties in the twin cities.</p>.<p>During the same period last year, the collection was Rs 114 crore. But, dues have remained a source of headache for the civic body.</p>.<p>With the increasing number of both residential and commercial properties, property tax demand and collection have also increased considerably in recent years.</p>.<p>In 2025-26, the collection was Rs 200 crore against the demand of Rs 250. Meanwhile, dues with a penalty are also getting accumulated, as tax is not paid for several properties for years.</p>.<p>“Citizens can pay the property tax through challans at the zonal offices and HD-One, Karnataka-One centres, or through online (hdmc.in). After the 5% rebate period ends, we will start issuing notices, mainly to commercial properties with dues,” said HDMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) H Y Asangi.</p>.<p>Amid rapid urbanisation, bringing all properties into the tax net and fixing a proper tax rate has been a herculean task before the HDMC.</p>.<p>Officials expect that the 3D GIS survey going on now will be handy to achieve better efficiency in tax management, also increasing the total property tax amount drastically. However, the number of tax-paying citizens lacking proper service and blame the civic body for not providing proper facilities, even after collecting tax are not small.</p>.<p><strong>Open plots challenge</strong></p>.<p>Many open plots across the twin cities often become mini garbage dump sites, while weeds also grow, posing a danger of insects. This situation poses a threat to maintaining cleanliness.</p>.<p>According to HDMC officials, open sites form the majority among properties for which the tax amount has been kept due for several years. Owners of such sites pay the tax during land transactions like sales or to construct buildings, officials said.</p>.<p>The HDMC, on a few occasions, took steps to clean a few open sites, also by attaching the expenses to the property tax of such sites. However, such measures did not grow big enough to make a huge impact.</p>.<p>HDMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) H Y Asangi said “Citizens can pay the property tax through challans at the zonal offices and HD-One Karnataka-One centres or through online (hdmc.in). After the 5% rebate period ends we will start issuing notices mainly to commercial properties with dues."</p>