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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation collects nearly 50% property tax within 3 months

Amid rapid urbanisation, bringing all properties into the tax net and fixing a proper tax rate has been a herculean task before the HDMC.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:53 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:53 IST
Karnataka Newsproperty taxHDMC

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