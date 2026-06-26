Karnataka | Hubballi girl misses World Junior shooting gold by a whisker

<p>Hubballi: Aishwarya Balehosur, a promising shooter from Hubballi, missed out on a ISSF World Junior 50M Pistol individual gold medal by a whisker at Shul, Germany on Thursday. </p><p>Aishwarya finished joint top with Sofiia Smetankina, a Russian who competes under AIN (individual neutral athletes), after the end of the sixth and final round with a creditable score of 540. But she missed out on gold with one less inner 10-ring shot.</p>.<p>The 18-year-old Hubballi girl got off to a solid start, scoring 90 in the first round. She continued her good run with two 90-plus scores. She was leading the race to the ISSF World glory till the fifth round. But, in the last round, she managed a below par score of 87, finishing joint top with Sofiia.</p>.<p>The Russian shooter, however, clinched the gold by virtue of one better shot of the inner 10-ring. Sofiia’s 12 shots found the inner 10-ring target while Aishwarya managed 11.</p>.Junior Shooting World Cup: India lead medal tally as Prachi, Vanshika strike gold.<p>Ariunzaya Amarbayasgalan of Mongolia bagged the bronze medal. Aishwarya’s compatriots Parshina Gupta, Sanskriti Bana and Sejal Kamble finished 4th, 8th and 13th, respectively.</p>.<p>India topped the medal tally with seven gold medals, eight silver and 10 bronze.</p>.<p>Aishwarya, who turned 18 last February, inherited interest and skills in shooting from her father Ravichandra Balehosur, a shooter represented Services in nationals. Ravichandra, who along with his brother Shivananda runs a shooting academy in Hubballi, nurtured his daughter’s interest and talent in the sport. Soon, she made waves in sub-junior state and national events.</p>.<p>“Aishwarya has made the state and the country proud with her achievement at the World Junior Shooting championship, where she came up with her personal best score of 540. Good to see, her hours of training, work ethics and discipline is paying off. Hope she continues her good run and realises her dream of an Olympic medal,” a beaming Ravichandra shares his joy with <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>In 2023, barely 15, Aishwarya made people sit up and take notice of her shooting skills at senior nationals in Bhopal, where she bagged a gold medal in 50 M air pistol event.</p>.<p>Earlier, this year, she won bronze medal in national senior shooting championship in free pistol 50 m with a score of 532 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. Aishwarya followed it up with a good showing in qualification events, which earned her a place in the Indian team for ISSF World Junior Championship in Germany.</p>.<p>Aishwarya has her sights set on an Olympic quota. She is training under watchful eyes of former Olympian Jitu Rai. She hopes to earn the quota for the LA Games with good performances in ISSF events and selection trials.</p>