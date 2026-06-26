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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka | Hubballi girl misses World Junior shooting gold by a whisker

The Russian shooter, however, clinched the gold by virtue of one better shot of the inner 10-ring. Sofiia’s 12 shots found the inner 10-ring target while Aishwarya managed 11.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:43 IST
sportsKarnataka NewsHubballi

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