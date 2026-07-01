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Karnataka: Husband kills wife after dowry demands, body-shaming

The victim has been identified as Priyanka Kamalakar (29).
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 13:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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