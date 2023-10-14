Karnataka identifies additional 21 taluks as ‘drought-hit’

This brings the total number of drought-hit taluks in the state to 216. Earlier, the government had declared drought in 195 taluks, based on scanty rainfall and crop loss this monsoon. In the meantime, of the 195 taluks declared as drought-hit, the government took up a second round of ground-truthing assessment in 22 taluks (of the 34 taluks that had moderate drought), as a result of continued adverse climatic conditions here. Of these, the government has now identified 11 as severely drought-hit and the rest as moderate drought. Survey was also taken up in an additional 21 taluks.