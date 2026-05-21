<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kseab">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board</a> (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 results on Thursday, May 21.</p><p>Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in/">dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://karresults.nic.in/">karresults.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The results have also been made available through the Karnataka One application.</p><p>The Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 was conducted between April 25 and May 9, 2026, for students seeking to improve their scores or clear subjects after the main board examinations. This year, over 1.78 lakh candidates had registered for the II PUC Exam 2.</p><p>Earlier, the Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, while the results were announced on April 9. Additionally, an Exam 3 is tentatively scheduled to be held from June 9 to June 21, 2026.</p>.Karnataka PUC II results announced: Record 81.58% students pass.<p><strong>Exam-1 overview</strong></p><p>In the II PUC Exam 1 results, a total of 6,32,200 students appeared for the examination, out of which 5,46,698 students cleared it, taking the overall pass percentage to 86.48 per cent.</p><p>Among the streams, science recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69 per cent, followed by commerce at 88.04 per cent and arts at 72.86 per cent.</p><p>Girls outperformed boys in the examination results. While 2,78,458 boys appeared for the exams, 2,32,928 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.65 per cent. Among girls, 3,52,742 students appeared and 3,13,770 cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent.</p><p><strong>How to check Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 result 2026</strong></p><p>Candidates who appeared for KSEAB PUC 2 Exam 2 can check their scores by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in/">dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://karresults.nic.in/">karresults.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Click on the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 result link</p></li><li><p>Enter registration number and select stream/combination</p></li><li><p>Submit the details</p></li><li><p>View and download the scorecard for future reference</p></li></ol><p>The board is expected to release stream-wise statistics and other details related to Exam 2 along with the results later in the day.</p><p>For more details, students are advised to keep track of the official KSEAB channels.</p>