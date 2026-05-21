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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka II PUC Exam-2 results out; here is how to check

Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:41 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPUC examKSEEBII PUC examsII PUC results

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