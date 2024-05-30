Karnataka illegal money transfer case: Minister B Nagendra will be summoned, says D K Shivakumar

When pointed out that Congress, while in opposition, had sought the then BJP Minister K S Eshwarappa's resignation following the suicide of a contractor naming him, but is not taking action against its own minister now, Shivakumar said, there is no direct reference to Minister Nagendra in this case.

"We are examining it, there is no question of protecting anyone. It is a matter of crores of rupees," he said.

"I have gone through the FIR. We have contacted our officers for details, we will get to know certain information. We will summon the minister also, we should have a fair hearing. Let's see," he said.