Karnataka: I’m facing death threats, says seer Kallayyajja

<p>Veereshwara Punyashrama Pontiff Kallayyajja said there is no doubt that the temple chariot festival (rathotsava) will be held, despite statements by some individuals claiming they would obstruct it.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at Veereshwara Punyashrama in the City on Wednesday, he said several devotees, senior members of the ashram and the Police Department are co-ordinating to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.</p>.<p>He noted that objections were raised after the name of a woman from another community was found written on the chariot wheel, and Raju Kanappanavar had stated he would oppose the rathotsava.</p>.<p>He clarified that the ashram does not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion and accepts all donations without bias. Donors sometimes request their names to be inscribed on donated items, while others do not. </p><p>Four years ago, wheels were fitted to a chariot built by the ashram, and a devotee who provided the wheels had his name inscribed on them. The donor has also contributed other services to the ashram, he added.</p>.<p>He also said a controversy is being created now, even though none existed earlier.The name of Veerappa Basarigidad, who donated land to the ashram, has been engraved near the Panchakshari Gavayi shrine and a statue has been installed in his honour. Some donors remain anonymous, and all financial records are maintained transparently.</p>.<p>Separately, he alleged that six members of the trust have issued him death threats.</p>.<p>He said they include Vasantagoudru, Shivarudrappa, Prakash Basarigidad, S M Goudru, Chakrannanavar and Mallayya Shirolamath. </p><p>He claimed they had subjected him to mental harassment and false accusations, and that he had remained silent until now.</p>.<p>He would soon file a police complaint and is considering removing them from the trust.</p>