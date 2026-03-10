Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka improves child marriage prevention rate to 78% in 2025

As per the data, there were 3,044 complaints, and child marriage was prevented in 2,394 cases (78.64%).
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 22:57 IST
Karnataka Newschild marriageprevention

Follow us on :

Follow Us