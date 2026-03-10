<p>Bengaluru: The rate of preventing child marriages in Karnataka has consistently improved over the last three years, with 2025 witnessing a 78.64% prevention, according to data from the Directorate of Child Protection.</p>.<p>As per the data, there were 3,044 complaints, and child marriage was prevented in 2,394 cases (78.64%). </p>.<p>This is higher than the corresponding figures in 2024 - 3,127 cases, where marriage was prevented in 2,323 cases (74.28%) and 2023 - 2,605 cases, where marriage was prevented in 1,775 cases (68.13%). </p>.Ending child marriage begins with education.<p>However, those 21.36% of child marriages is very concerning, even though FIRs have been lodged in all such cases of child marriage (FIRs were also filed in all other cases in 2023 and 24 where child marriage had taken place).</p>.<p>Officials from the directorate of child protection told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the cases of child marriage which were difficult to prevent are the ones where the marriage would’ve already occurred and only detected by doctors at the time of pregnancy.</p>.<p>While Belagavi saw the highest number of complaints amongst all districts in 2025 (260), it was Mysuru at the same spot in 2024 (275) and in 2023 (226).</p>.<p>A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on September 1, 2025, had noted that family problems, excessive use of social media, rise in child marriages, social customs and lack of education amongst girls were the main reasons for underage pregnancy, says a joint circular issued by seven departments.</p>.<p>Dr N V Vasudeva Sharma, the executive director of Child Rights Trust, explained that the onus of preventing all cases of child marriage lies with the government.</p>.<p>“They have Anganawadi, health workers and a women and child protection committee. Do they exist only on paper? How’s it that NGOs are aware of child marriage and lodge complaints?”</p>.<p>Sharma explained that in cases where there had already been marriages, the government should at least advice the underage couple to refrain from childbirth.</p>.<p>Contact 1198 or 112 helpline numbers in case of any emergency related to the protection of children.</p>