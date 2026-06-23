Karnataka: In Dharwad, Congress may tap into 'sympathy', field Kulkarni's kin

<p>Dharwad: The disqualification of Dharwad Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni following his conviction in the murder case of BJP leader Yogeeshgouda Goudar has set the stage for a crucial by-election. </p>.<p>Though Kulkarni has moved the high court seeking a stay on his conviction, no interim relief has been granted so far. If conviction stands, the election commission is likely to announce by-election in the coming months. </p>.<p>It is likely to revolve around two competing narratives: sympathy for Kulkarni and demands for accountability following his conviction. </p>.Dharwad seat vacant as Karnataka Assembly secretariat notifies Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s disqualification.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders have already begun informal discussions on potential candidates.</p>.<p>Party leader and Kulkarni loyalist Arvind Egangoudar said the Congress leadership was likely to field a member of Kulkarni’s family.</p>.<p>His wife, Shivaleela Kulkarni, emerged as the face of the Congress campaign during the 2023 Assembly elections, when her husband was barred by court from entering Dharwad district.</p>.<p>Following his victory, she remained politically active by overseeing constituency affairs, coordinating with party workers and participating in public programmes. </p>.<p>Their daughter, Vaishali, has also built a growing political presence. A member of the State Wildlife Board, she actively participated in the 2023 campaign and has maintained close contact with party leaders and workers. Party insiders say Vaishali could emerge as the choice of the party high command amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s push for generational change. </p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Vaishali expressed confidence that the high court would grant relief to her father.</p>.<p>“We are 99% sure that my father will get justice. He has been made a scapegoat,” she said. She said if a by-election was announced, the family was prepared to contest.</p>.Karnataka Assembly disqualifies Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni after conviction in Goudar murder case.<p>“Whether party gives ticket to my mother or me, we are confident that Congress workers and people will support us,” she said.</p>.<p>The BJP has begun internal preparations, with party leader Savita Amarshetti emerging as a strong contender for the ticket. Political observers say the BJP may field a woman candidate to counter any sympathy wave if Congress nominates Shivaleela or Vaishali. </p>.<p>Unlike the 2023 polls, when former MLA Amrut Desai faced anti-incumbency sentiment contesting as a BJP nominee, Savita would enter the contest without such baggage. </p>.<p>A victory in Dharwad would not only strengthen the Congress’ hold over an important constituency, but also boost the chief minister’s standing as an electoral strategist. For BJP, the by-election offers an opportunity to reclaim a key constituency in north Karnataka. </p>