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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: In Dharwad, Congress may tap into 'sympathy', field Kulkarni's kin

It is likely to revolve around two competing narratives: sympathy for Kulkarni and demands for accountability following his conviction.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:09 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:09 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDharwadVinay Kulkarni

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