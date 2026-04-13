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Karnataka: In garb of guided tour, fakes take visitors for a ride at tourist spots

From Dodda Ganapathi temple to Bengaluru fort, unverified, half-baked information is being conveyed to tourists, licensed guides in the city say.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaTourism

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