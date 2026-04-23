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Karnataka | In mango mood? Pockets must weather price storm this season

The state, which produced a robust 13 to 14 lakh metric tonnes of the king of fruits last season, is staring at a significantly reduced yield of 9 lakh to 10 lakh metric tonnes this year.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangoes

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