<p>Bengaluru: Severe hailstorms and unseasonal rains during the critical flowering stage have dealt a heavy blow to the state’s mango harvest, sending prices skyrocketing by 20 per cent to 25 per cent compared to last year.</p>.<p>The state, which produced a robust 13 to 14 lakh metric tonnes of the king of fruits last season, is staring at a significantly reduced yield of 9 lakh to 10 lakh metric tonnes this year.</p>.<p>Officials from the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited attribute this dip to a combination of unseasonal rainfall, persistent humidity, cloudy weather and sudden pest infestations that triggered massive fruit drops, bruising both exports and local supply chain.</p>.<p>Major mango-growing hubs like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramanagar">Ramanagar</a>, Kolar and Srinivasapur (Kolar district) famed for the premium Alphonso (Badami) variety have been hit hard.</p>.<p>Currently, vendors are procuring these varieties for Rs 180-200 per kg and retailing them to consumers at Rs 250-300 per kg.</p>.Karnataka: Mangoes hit market at princely prices amid sharp decline in yield.<p>While some varieties have hit the stands, the harvest from Ramanagar is expected to reach Bengaluru markets only by late April.</p>.<p>The annual Mango Mela at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalbagh">Lalbagh</a> is scheduled for the third week of May.</p>.<p>However, officials warn that the mela might be an expensive affair this time. A smaller-scale mela is slated to take place at Cubbon Park.</p>.<p>Jayaprakash, general manager of Hopcoms, told <em>DH</em> that the yield this season was less than 50% of the usual output, leading to a direct spike in rates.</p>.<p>“Compared to last season, prices have jumped by 20 to 25 per cent. As it is still early in the season, we might see a marginal price drop of 5 to 10 per cent after a week,” he said.</p>