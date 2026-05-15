Karnataka: Include reservation law in Ninth Schedule of Constitution, appeals Ugrappa

<p>Mandya: Samana Manaskara Vedike president and former MP V S Ugrappa urged the MPs and MLAs of all parties in Karnataka to exert pressure on the Union government to include 56% reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. </p><p>Besides, Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution should be amended to provide reservation to SC and ST categories, according to their population size. Otherwise, it would become inevitable to launch an indefinite protest, he warned. </p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, he said, “Tamil Nadu leaders too exerted pressure on the Centre and increased the SC/ST reservation. The Karnataka government should immediately take an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to include 56% reservation law in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution and to amend Articles 15 and 16 to provide reservations based on population.”</p>.Valmiki leaders urge CM Siddaramaiah to protect enhanced SC/ST quota.<p>The Basavaraj Bommai-led government received the approval of all parties on March 22, 2023, to provide 17% reservation to SCs, 7% to STs, and 32% to OBCs. When it was about to be implemented, the High Court stayed it. The state government should present a proper argument and get the stay order vacated, he demanded.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also written a letter to the Prime Minister on April 16, 2026, in this regard. The CM has also proposed to include a few OBC castes in the SC list. A study should be conducted if that has to be done. The reservation should be according to the population of the particular community, he said. </p>.<p>MySugar Chairman C D Gangadhar, T R Tulsiram, Devaraju and Manjunath were present.</p>