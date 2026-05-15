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Karnataka: Include reservation law in Ninth Schedule of Constitution, appeals Ugrappa

He wants all parties to exert pressure on the Union government to include 56% reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:55 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaV S Ugrappa

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