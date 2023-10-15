Karnataka income tax raids: Notice to prominent contractor’s son

Bengaluru: The income tax (I-T) department issued a notice to the son of a prominent contractor and a former corporator at whose house officials found Rs 20 crore in cash allegedly hidden under a bed.
The raids at over 50 places, including properties of ex-corporator of Ward 95, Ashwathamma, who has links to a senior leader in the Congress government, and her contractor husband R Ambikapathy, concluded Saturday afternoon.
During the raids, the officials found a huge cache of money, mostly in Rs 500 denominations, from a house in Atmananda Colony in RT Nagar belonging to Pradeep, the son of Ashwathamma and Ambikapathy. He has been asked by the I-T officials to appear on Tuesday and present documents to substantiate the source of the sum, sources said.
The officials also raided Ashwathamma and Ambikapathy's house near Manyata Tech Park, the house of another son, and other places, sources said, adding that the sleuths found Rs 15 crore in the premises of a company in Hyderabad that received several state contracts.
Sleuths also found two briefcases in a locker at the houses of Ambikapathy and Pradeep and seized some cash and a few documents, sources said.
There was speculation that the money was being moved to a poll-bound state.