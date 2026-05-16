Karnataka: Indian Gaur captured in trial operation at Koppa Estate

<p>Koppa (Chikkamagaluru): The Forest Department on Friday successfully carried out a trial operation to capture an Indian gaur at Koppa Estate.</p>.<p>The Koppa Forest Division launched the experimental operation on Thursday with the support of a team of wildlife experts. However, the mission was temporarily suspended due to rain.</p>.<p>The operation resumed on Friday and the officials managed to tranquilise one Indian gaur during the exercise. However, due to the animal’s massive weight, they were unable to relocate it to another location.</p>.Proposal for relocation of Indian gaurs awaiting Karnataka govt nod.<p class="bodytext">Deputy Conservator of Forests Shivashankar said the gaur weighed 1,200 kg and was administered a tranquilliser dart. Since the animal was located in steep terrain, the officials were unable to move it safely.</p>.<p class="bodytext"> “We considered using a crane, but it could have endangered the animal’s life. Therefore, we administered a revival injection and released it back into the forest,” he told reporters.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that the department has achieved success in understanding operational aspects. </p>