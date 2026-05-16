Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Indian Gaur captured in trial operation at Koppa Estate

The Koppa Forest Division launched the experimental operation on Thursday with the support of a team of wildlife experts.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 00:24 IST
KarnatakaIndian gaurKoppa

Follow us on :

Follow Us