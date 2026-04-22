<p>Malavalli: The Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on an Environmental Engineer of the Malavalli Town Municipal Council (TMC), for negligence and failing to provide documents sought under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/right-to-information">Right to Information </a>(RTI) Act.</p><p>Nitin, a resident of Bannur in T Narsipur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, had submitted an RTI application to the Malavalli TMC in March 2024, seeking documents and details on the vehicles procured on an outsourced basis, including the related tender process and the approved rates.</p><p>Veekshitha, who was also the Public Information Officer (PIO) at the TMC, failed to furnish the requested documents within the stipulated time frame. Following the delay and lack of response, the applicant approached the KIC, with an appeal.</p>.IRCTC questioned for denying RTI data to probe possible links of tender-seekers with Rail Neer 'scam'. <p>While hearing the case, the KIC took the official concerned to task for failing to provide the documents even after two years.</p><p>During an earlier appearance before the KIC, Veekshitha had agreed to furnish the details to the applicant and had requested some time. However, she failed to keep her word and did not provide the information. Further, she consistently skipped subsequent hearings of the case.</p><p>Taking a serious note of the violation of the Act, the KIC has issued another notice to Veekshitha, asking why it should not recommend disciplinary action against her to the State government. She has been directed to appear before the KIC in person for the next hearing and submit a valid explanation.</p>