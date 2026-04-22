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Karnataka Information Commission imposes penalty of Rs 25,000 on Malavalli civic official for RTI violations

While hearing the case, the KIC took the official concerned to task for failing to provide the documents even after two years.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 19:24 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 19:24 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaRight to Information Act

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