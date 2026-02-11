Menu
Karnataka: Injured tiger captured in Kodagu

According to officials, the tiger had sustained an injury to its leg and was in poor health. Over the past week, it had killed seven cattle, creating fear among residents of nearby villages.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 13:56 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 13:56 IST
