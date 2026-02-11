<p>Madikeri: A six-year-old injured male tiger was captured by the Forest Department near Besaguru village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district.</p>.NTCA raises redflag on high tiger captures in Karnataka's Bandipur, Nagarahole.<p>According to officials, the tiger had sustained an injury to its leg and was in poor health. Over the past week, it had killed seven cattle, creating fear among residents of nearby villages. After a four-hour operation, the tiger was successfully captured with the help of trained elephants Mahendra and Bheema.</p><p>As the tiger was injured, it has been shifted to the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru for treatment, said DCF Jagannath. </p>