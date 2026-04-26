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Karnataka | Internal quota move is final nail in coffin, says BJP

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the decision, made after a three-year delay, was arbitrary and would not stand legal scrutiny.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsQuota

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