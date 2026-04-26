Karnataka | Internal quota move is final nail in coffin, says BJP

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Opposition BJP</a> on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> over the government’s decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), which the saffron party described as “final nail in the coffin.” Addressing a news conference, Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, a former deputy chief minister, asked the government to clarify if it had rejected the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission’s report as unscientific. </p>.<p>The government’s decision to divide the 15 per cent SC reservation into 5.25 per cent for the Dalit (Left), 5.25% for Dalit (Right) and 4.5 per cent for the remaining “betrays” the marginalised communities, Karjol said. </p>.Karnataka Cabinet clears internal reservation for Scheduled Castes with revised formula .<p>Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the decision, made after a three-year delay, was arbitrary and would not stand legal scrutiny. Narayanaswamy said SCs were “left in the lurch.” </p>