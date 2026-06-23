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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka introduced SC/ST quota in liquor licence

Now, during online auctions (e-auctions) for CL-2A and CL-9A licences, a certain percentage is reserved for specific groups.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsLiquorSCST

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