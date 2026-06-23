Karnataka introduced SC/ST quota in liquor licence

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has introduced a reservation policy for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor </a>licence auctions. No other state in the country - such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or Kerala - has this kind of system. </p>.<p>In those states, licences are issued based on financial capacity, tax records and business experience. By breaking away from this traditional practice, Karnataka has set a new national example for social inclusion.</p>.Liquor tax exemption, rare-earth mining plans put Kerala government on the defensive.<p>According to a government notification issued on June 17, the state has changed its old excise rules. Now, during online auctions (e-auctions) for CL-2A and CL-9A licences, a certain percentage is reserved for specific groups. </p>.<p>While the initial draft was published on May 26 to collect public feedback, these new rules officially come into force from the date of publication in the official Gazette.</p>.<p>This new rule will be followed across all districts of the state to help traders <br>from SC and ST communities enter the liquor business easily. </p>