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Karnataka introduces grading for third language in SSLC

From the current academic year, SSLC students will not be awarded marks for the third language subjects like Hindi, Urdu, Arabic and others.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:45 IST
KarnatakaMadhu BangarappaSSLC

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