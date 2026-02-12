Menu
Karnataka introduces premium FAR to allow high-rises in industrial plots

Given that many of the KIADB plots have been allotted to builders for residential purposes especially in Bengaluru, the FAR of 5.2 is likely to come as a bonanza to the real estate sector.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 20:39 IST
Published 11 February 2026
