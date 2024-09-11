Karnataka invites eight states to discuss ‘unfair’ devolution

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his counterparts in eight states, including three where the BJP is in power, inviting them for a conclave in Bengaluru to discuss fiscal federalism.

Siddaramaiah has reached out to chief ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The last three states have the BJP in government.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said he has written to these states about “unfair devolution of taxes” by the Union government.

“I have invited them to a conclave in Bengaluru to collectively deliberate on the issues of fiscal federalism at a juncture when the Finance Commission needs to make a directional shift & create incentives for growth & better tax mobilisation,” Siddaramaiah said.