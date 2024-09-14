Karnataka: IPS officer Alok Kumar's road safety proposal approved before role change

Bengaluru: Hours before senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, who served as the ADGP of Traffic and Road Safety since June 2023, was relieved of his duties, his proposal for road safety measures was approved by the government on Thursday. However, he will continue to serve as the ADGP, Training.
DH had reported in June about Alok Kumar’s proposal to expand the ITMS system to Mysuru and four major highways connecting Bengaluru to nearby taluks and districts this year. These include NH 4 from Madanayakanahalli to Sira, NH 948 up to Kollegal, NH 44 up to Attibele, and the NH 75 from Hoskote to Kolar.
Additionally, the proposal includes speed calming measures such as solar blinkers on the NH 75 up to Hassan and road signages on the NH 48 at the cost of Rs 50 lakh each.
KV Sharath Chandra, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to hold the post of ADGP, Recruitment, will concurrently be holding the post of ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety.
Hemant M Nimbalkar, will now be the ADGP, Intelligence, in Sharath Chandra's place, while also concurrently holding onto his previous posting as the Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations.
Published 14 September 2024, 15:33 IST