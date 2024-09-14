Karnataka: IPS officer Alok Kumar's road safety proposal approved before role change

Bengaluru: Hours before senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, who served as the ADGP of Traffic and Road Safety since June 2023, was relieved of his duties, his proposal for road safety measures was approved by the government on Thursday. However, he will continue to serve as the ADGP, Training.

DH had reported in June about Alok Kumar’s proposal to expand the ITMS system to Mysuru and four major highways connecting Bengaluru to nearby taluks and districts this year. These include NH 4 from Madanayakanahalli to Sira, NH 948 up to Kollegal, NH 44 up to Attibele, and the NH 75 from Hoskote to Kolar.