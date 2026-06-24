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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: IPS officer M N Anucheth appointed as DIGP, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department

An order on the same was issued on Wednesday. Anucheth has replaced IGP Hemant M Nimbalkar.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 18:06 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 18:06 IST
Karnataka NewsDIGP

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