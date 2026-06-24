Karnataka: IPS officer M N Anucheth appointed as DIGP, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department

<p>Bengaluru: IPS officer M N Anucheth has been transferred and appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations. </p><p>An order on the same was issued on Wednesday. Anucheth has replaced IGP Hemant M Nimbalkar. </p>.India appointed to FATF vice presidency for the first time.<p>"MN Anucheth, IPS (KN: 2009) is also placed in the concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department with immediate effect and until further orders vice Kumar THM, IAS transferred," the order said. </p><p>Before this, Anucheth was the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Recruitment. </p>