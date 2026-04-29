<p>Bengaluru: In a routine reshuffle, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government has transferred three senior IPS officers in the state. </p><p>The government issued the notification of transfer and posting late on Tuesday. </p><p>As per the order, Ravi S, from the 1998 batch, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). He replaces Sandeep Patil, IPS, who was relieved from holding the concurrent charge.</p> .Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara seeks report on harassment claims in DCRE, IPS conduct case.<p>Ravi was the ADGP (Intelligence). In Ravi's place, the government appointed Labhu Ram, from the 2004 batch, in the downgraded post as Inspector General of Police (Intelligence). Ram was the IGP of Central Range. </p><p>The government also transferred and appointed S Girish, from the 2012 batch, as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Central Range, in the downgraded post. Girish was previously the DIGP, Anti Narcotic Task Force. </p> .<p>The government further said that the post of Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) has been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), under Rule 12 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.</p><p>"The post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Bengaluru has been declared equivalent to the cadre post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID under the same rules," the notification said.</p>