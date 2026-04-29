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Karnataka IPS reshuffle: Govt transfers three senior officers

The government issued the notification of transfer and posting late on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 06:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIPS

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