Karnataka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) second-in-command in a statement today said, 'The 'Duplicate Chief Minister' is quite angry. Extreme anger is dangerous to health. It will be good if he remembers this caution. He has offered the pearls of wisdom "how is Kumaraswamy related to the guarantees. One talks like this when the bile (arrogance) of power goes to the head and the brain stops functioning,"

"This is Karnataka and not the Republic of D K Shivakumar. There is a ruling party and opposition in democracy. People have given me the role of opposition to ask questions," he added.