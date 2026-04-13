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Karnataka issues nutrition advisory for govt events; recommends millets, healthier options

The advisory recommends serving snacks such as millet-based, low-fat and low-sugar foods, fresh fruits, vegetable salads, sprouts, roasted nuts and seeds during in-house office meetings and breaks.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:48 IST
Karnataka NewshealthMillet

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