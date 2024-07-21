Karnataka IT industry proposes 14-hour workdays; unions oppose

In a press statement, the union informed that it has staunchly opposed the proposed amendment when it was tabled on Friday, in the presence of various industry stakeholders and the IT-BT ministry officials, pursuant to which the meeting was called the same day. The labour ministry has sought another round of discussion before taking a final call.

At a time when work-life-balance is at the centre of human resource discussions, the state government’s move has come as a jolt out of the blue. To defend its position, the union deployed a study by the World Health Organisation and the International Labour Organisation that links increased work hours to risk of death by stroke and also ischemic heart condition.

It also relied on a report by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry that found that 45% of employees in the IT sector suffer from mental health issues, while 55% are faced with physical health impacts. It argued that increased work hours will only aggravate these situations.

“I don’t think that the government will give a nod to the proposal and entertain such lengthy hours. If at all it is approved, we will surely oppose this,” said Ramesh Sanga, President, Karnataka Govt. Secretariat Employees’ Association, Bengaluru.