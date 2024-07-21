Karnataka IT/ITeS Employees' Union slams government' plans over 14 working hours/day for IT employees

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees' Union has urged the Siddaramaiah government to reconsider its decision after the latter announced plans of extending the working hours of IT/ITeS/BPO sector.
The Karnataka government is reportedly planning to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, with which it is likely to give the nod for companies to make their employees work for over 12 hours a day, which should not extend to 125 hours in three successive months, as per a report by Economic Times.
The union has termed the move "inhuman" and think this is "an attempt to impose slavery".
“The proposed new bill, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024, attempts to normalise a 14-hour work day. The existing Act only allows a maximum of 10 hours work per day including overtime, which has been completely lifted in the current amendment. It will facilitate the IT/ITES companies to extend the daily hours of work indefinitely,” general secretary of the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees' Union said in a statement.
The union has also shared a post on social media platform X, wherein they have slammed the decision, saying, "Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) calls upon all the IT/ITeS sector employees to come in resistance against the Karnataka Government move to increase the working hours in IT/ITES/BPO sector to 14 hours a day."
A meeting was recently called by the labour department in the state in which labour minister Santosh S Lad and union leaders were present.
The union's statement also pointed out that this might lead to more layoffs: “This amendment will allow the companies to go for a two-shift system instead of the currently existing three-shift system, and one-third of the workforce will be thrown out from their employment," the publication reported.
The statement also stressed upon adverse health risks that could be a result of such long hours. The statement said, “Increasing working hours will further aggravate this situation. A WHO-ILO study says increased working hours will lead to an estimated 35 per cent higher risk of death by stroke and 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease. Karnataka government, in their hunger to please their corporate bosses, completely neglects the most fundamental right of any individual, the right to live."