Karnataka IT/ITeS Employees' Union slams government' plans over 14 working hours/day for IT employees

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees' Union has urged the Siddaramaiah government to reconsider its decision after the latter announced plans of extending the working hours of IT/ITeS/BPO sector.

The Karnataka government is reportedly planning to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, with which it is likely to give the nod for companies to make their employees work for over 12 hours a day, which should not extend to 125 hours in three successive months, as per a report by Economic Times.

The union has termed the move "inhuman" and think this is "an attempt to impose slavery".