Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: JDS claims 50k illegal voters in Bidar North Assembly segment

Complaints have been raised about the inclusion of illegal voters in the constituency during the earlier elections, but no action has been taken to remove those voters from the list.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 02:42 IST
Karnataka NewsJDSBidarillegal voters

Follow us on :

Follow Us