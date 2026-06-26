Karnataka: JDS claims 50k illegal voters in Bidar North Assembly segment

<p>Bidar: There are about 50,000 ineligible and illegal voters in the Bidar North Assembly constituency, and during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, these names should be removed from the electoral list, JD(S) leaders demanded. </p>.<p>JD(S) district unit president Ramesh Patil Solapur and other leaders, including Suryakanath Nagamarapalli, called on the district electoral officer and submitted documents claiming that there are 50,000 illegal voters in the Bidar North Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>The State Election Commission is carrying out the SIR process in the district, and the Bidar North Assembly constituency borders the neighbouring Telangana state. Complaints have been raised about the inclusion of illegal voters in the constituency during the earlier elections, but no action has been taken to remove those voters from the list.</p>.<p>Hence, the commission must be vigilant while revising the voters’ list this time, JD(S) leaders demanded. </p>.<p>“Telangana state is just 15 km from Bidar city. Zaheerabad taluk and other surrounding villages of Telangana are close to the Bidar North Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>“Several from neighbouring state have their voter cards in Bidar also,” they alleged. </p>.<p>There have been repeated complaints that voters from a particular community live in the Old City of Bidar, and a majority are illegal voters. JD(S) leaders urged the Election Commission officials to remove such illegal voters. They also observed that many from other states have migrated here for jobs, and it is not impossible to rule out many owning a voter card here. </p>.<p>“We have the documents to show that several students from Kerala and other states who are studying in nursing and other colleges in the city have been included in the voters’ list in the constituency.</p>.<p>“The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will help erase such illegal voters from the list,” they added.</p>