JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: JD(S) MLAs to huddle in Chikkamagaluru resort

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sought to play down his meeting with G T Devegowda.
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 21:40 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A day after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s meeting with senior leader and legislator of JD(S) G T Devegowda and subsequent rumours about ‘Operation Hasta,’ party’s state president H D Kumaraswamy had invited all his party MLAs to a resort in Chikkamagaluru.

Kumaraswamy is in Chikkamagaluru to attend a family event of JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda on Sunday.

However, the sources from the party said that Kumaraswamy invited all the 19 lawmakers to attend the event.

Speaking to DH, a JD(S) MLA said, “Bhoje Gowda is a senior leader of the party and he had personally invited all of us to attend his daughter’s engagement ceremony. No politics in legislators visiting Chikkamagaluru.”

It can be recalled that recently Kumaraswamy held a meeting with all JD(S) legislators at a resort in Hassan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sought to play down his meeting with G T Devegowda.

“I have friends across parties. I meet them for lunch/dinner and discuss several issues. Even Kumaraswamy made a statement saying
40 Congress MLAs were in touch with BJP, what does that mean? Is he the spokesperson of BJP?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 November 2023, 21:40 IST)
KarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT