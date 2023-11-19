Karnataka: JD(S) MLAs to huddle in Chikkamagaluru resort

Bengaluru: A day after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s meeting with senior leader and legislator of JD(S) G T Devegowda and subsequent rumours about ‘Operation Hasta,’ party’s state president H D Kumaraswamy had invited all his party MLAs to a resort in Chikkamagaluru.
Kumaraswamy is in Chikkamagaluru to attend a family event of JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda on Sunday.
However, the sources from the party said that Kumaraswamy invited all the 19 lawmakers to attend the event.
Speaking to DH, a JD(S) MLA said, “Bhoje Gowda is a senior leader of the party and he had personally invited all of us to attend his daughter’s engagement ceremony. No politics in legislators visiting Chikkamagaluru.”
It can be recalled that recently Kumaraswamy held a meeting with all JD(S) legislators at a resort in Hassan.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sought to play down his meeting with G T Devegowda.
“I have friends across parties. I meet them for lunch/dinner and discuss several issues. Even Kumaraswamy made a statement saying
40 Congress MLAs were in touch with BJP, what does that mean? Is he the spokesperson of BJP?” he said.