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JD(S) upset with BJP announcing candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council polls

The BJP announced its candidates for the three Council seats – Southeast Graduates’ constituency, Northeast Teachers’ constituency and West Graduates’ constituency – in March.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)

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