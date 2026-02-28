<p>The state government, which decided on Thursday to conduct recruitment to 56,432 vacant jobs in 30 days, is likely to take a decision on recalibrating internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) within the 15 per cent limit after issuing the notification.</p>.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approves internal quota bill; ball back in govt’s court.<p>In a joint press statement on Friday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa and Excise Minister R B Timmapur noted that they and other SC and ST ministers in the Cabinet — G Parameshwara, Dr H C Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Shivaraj Tangadagi — and Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani had discussed the government’s decision to conduct recruitment as per the earlier 15% model (subject to the High Court’s verdict).</p>.<p>“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have been informed and they have asked to take a final decision after issuing the notification.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The previous BJP government had hiked the reservation quota for SCs from 15% to 17% and the quota for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%. Based on the new 17% formula, the Congress-led state government decided to provide internal reservation for the SCs based on the 6:6:5 formula.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Both Muniyappa and Timmapur hail from the SC (left)/ Madiga community, which has for decades fought for internal reservation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Stating that the government was “committed” to enforcing internal reservation before the recruitment process is completed, the two ministers urged all communities to not to get into confusion and issue “unnecessary” statements.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They also explained that 6% reservation was temporarily being kept aside (it will be temporarily 50% for reserved categories and 44% for general category). Depending on the court’s final verdict, the 6% reservation will either be given to the SCs and STs (2% for SCs, 4% for STs) or to the general category. They thanked the Governor for approving the internal reservation bill that was unanimously passed during the Winter Session of the Legislature in Belagavi.</p>