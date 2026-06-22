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Karnataka | Join hands to build drug-free society: IGP Sandeep Patil

IGP Sandeep Patil said that the Gadag police had registered 27 cases and arrested 52 accused over the past year in connection with narcotics-related offences.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:50 IST
Karnataka NewsDrug

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