Karnataka | Join hands to build drug-free society: IGP Sandeep Patil

<p>Gadag: The district police conducted a walkathon here on Monday to create awareness about building a drug-free society. Participants raised slogans, displayed placards and spread awareness among the public along the route.</p>.<p>The rally, organised as part of the observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, began at Gandhi Circle and proceeded to Bhishma Lake in the city.</p>.<p>Addressing a public gathering at the venue, Belagavi Northern Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sandeep Patil said that creating a drug-free society could not be achieved by the Police Department alone. It would be successful only when the public actively joins that effort.</p>.<p>He said: “If youth fall victim to drug addiction, their dreams and those of their parents are shattered. Everyone should pledge to stay away from narcotic substances throughout their lives. If anyone notices the sale or consumption of drugs or the cultivation of ganja, they should inform the police. The identity of informants will be kept confidential,” he added.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadeesh said that drug abuse adversely affects entire families and can even lead to loss of life. “Over the past year, strict legal action has been taken against drug traffickers in the district. Drug peddlers have been punished severely. Everyone should cooperate in making the district completely free from addiction,” he appealed.</p>.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner Duragesh K R said that instructions have been issued to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and other departments concerned to monitor the sale of dangerous medical drugs, cough syrups and other prohibited medicines.</p>.<p>He said: “Earlier, Ilkal Mahant Swamiji visited homes and persuaded people to give up harmful habits. The state government is now organising similar welfare-oriented programmes with the same concern for society.”</p>.<p>Dr Pyarali Noorani stressed that protecting the younger generation from addiction requires a comprehensive treatment approach that includes physical and mental healthcare, counselling and rehabilitation services.</p>.<p>DySP Mahantesh Sajjan, DSP Murtuza Khadri, students and representatives of various organisations participated in the programme.</p>.<p><strong>27 cases registered, 52 arrested</strong></p>.<p>IGP Sandeep Patil said that the Gadag police had registered 27 cases and arrested 52 accused over the past year in connection with narcotics-related offences.</p>.<p>“For the first time among the districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad and Bagalkot under the Northern Range, Gadag district has invoked the PIT NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988) Act against accused. They have been detained for up to one year and subjected to stringent legal action,” he said.</p>.<p>Patil also announced that the department has launched a week-long special drive and strict action would continue against both drug peddlers and consumers.</p>