karnataka

Karnataka: Join in to raise enrollment at govt schools, Madhu Bangarappa urges legislators

While discussing government schools’ quality during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Council, Madhu urged all legislators to promote government schools.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 22:57 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 22:57 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsMadhu Bangarappa

