<p>Bengaluru: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Monday appealed to the legislators to join the department in its drive to increase enrollment at government schools.</p>.<p>While discussing government schools' quality during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Council, Madhu urged all legislators to promote government schools.</p>.<p>"Government schools have the best teachers, we provide free uniforms, books, food, milk and eggs. Even the quality is improving with Karnataka Public Schools and we also offer English Medium education. I want all legislators to join the ongoing admission campaign," Madhu said.</p>.<p>The minister informed the Council that this year, to avoid any academic disturbances, the department had decided to complete the Teachers Transfers Counselling before June.</p>.<p>"Every year, transfer process goes on till December. From this year, we will complete the transfer process at least by June, which is before the commencement of classes for the 2026-27 academic year," Madhu added.</p>.<p>Talking about excess teachers, the minister said that an excess teachers list would be readied first and soon after the deployment of excess teachers, a transfer counseling schedule will be released.</p>.<p>The minister has also decided to write to all teachers and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) requesting to strengthen the enrollment drive at the local level.</p>.<p>This year, considering the declining admissions at government schools and to compete with the private unaided schools, the department has started the admission drive for government schools from November 2025 and it will go on till June 2026.</p>.<p>For the first time, the department had conducted a parent-teacher Meeting on November 14 last year and was also trying to reach the public through brochures and advertisements at the local level.</p>