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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: K S Eshwarappa opposes CEC visit to pumped project site

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Eshwarappa said environmental organisations have been continuously protesting against the project.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 18:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaK S Eshwarappa

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