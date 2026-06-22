Karnataka: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists stage protest, urge govt to ban Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti

<p>Urging for a ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) activists staged a protest in the town on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The protesters condemned the act of damaging the statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna and setting fire on the Kannada flag. </p>.<p>The activists, in the leadership of KRV district president Venkatesh Poojary, gathered at Cariappa Circle, waved Kannada flags and raised pro-Kannada slogans. </p>.<p>Urging the government to book the miscreants who insulted Sangolli Rayanna under the Goonda Act, Poojary alleged that no political party has strongly condemned the incident.</p>.<p>He stated that Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will oppose the bandh on December 31 as the bandh will cause inconvenience to the people.</p>.<p>Instead, KRV workers will surround Raj Bhavan On December 30, as per the call given by KRV leader Narayana Gowda.</p>.<p>Hundreds of workers are taking part in the district as well, he said.</p>.<p>Karnataka Rakshana Vedike district president Geetha Lingappa, district vice president B A Nagegowda, taluk unit president Deepak, youth cell president Harsha, leaders Manju, Satish, A S Harish and Manjunath were present.</p>