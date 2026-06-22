Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists stage protest, urge govt to ban Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti

The protesters condemned the act of damaging the statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna and setting fire on the Kannada flag.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 18:41 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKRV

Follow us on :

Follow Us