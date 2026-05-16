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Karnataka: KC valley project improved groundwater in Kolar & Chikkaballapura, says ex MP Rajeev Gowda

The KC valley project was launched in 2018 to pump about 440 million litres of treated sewage water to tanks of Kolar and Chikkaballapur region.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:20 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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