Karnataka keen partner with world for people-to-people collaboration: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Karnataka is ready to partner with the world—not just in technology, but across trade,innovation, and people-to-people collaboration.</p> <p>He was addressing Bridge to Bengaluru 2026 – Dialogue with Diplomats’ organised by Karnataka Government. </p> <p>The event also served as a curtain raiser to the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026, scheduled from November 17–19, 2026 at Bangalore. </p> <p>The CM also pointes out that the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative aimed at expanding innovation clusters to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.</p> <p>Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is targeting a $20-billion quantum economy under its Quantum Vision 2035, aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission.</p>.80 countries to be represented at Karnataka's Bridge to Bengaluru on April 17. <p> He also pointed to the state’s early move in the AVGC-XR segment, noting it introduced a dedicated policy in 2017 and is now implementing its third policy for 2024-2029.</p> <p>The state has set a target of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2032, driven by technology, talent and innovation, while maintaining a focus</p><p> on inclusive growth. </p> <p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, and Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Shri Priyank Kharge, along</p><p>with other senior government officials and global industry leaders.</p> <p>“Karnataka is not looking for passive partnerships—we are looking for co-creators to build long-term, outcome-driven innovation collaborations,” Kharge said. </p> <p>The event brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries, including 45+ Ambassadors and High Commissioners, a statement said. </p> <p>Diplomatic representatives from key partner countries, including Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Bhutan, France, Egypt, Malaysia, Japan, and Germany, among others, participated in the dialogue.</p>