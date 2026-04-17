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Karnataka keen partner with world for people-to-people collaboration: CM Siddaramaiah

He was addressing Bridge to Bengaluru 2026 – Dialogue with Diplomats’ organised by Karnataka Government.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 19:17 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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