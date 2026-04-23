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Karnataka | Kingpin of fake Input Tax Credit generation cartel held

The Commercial Taxes Department said that the suspects were originally from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:32 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTaxArrested

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