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Karnataka: Kolar police intensify crackdown on rowdies, form special squads

The SP urged the public to report incidents of rowdyism, extortion, or intimidation through emergency helplines
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:23 IST
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Shivanshu Rajput.
Shivanshu Rajput.
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKolar

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