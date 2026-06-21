Karnataka: Kolar police intensify crackdown on rowdies, form special squads

<p>Kolar: Following the directive from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to set up anti-rowdy squads and in the wake of recent attacks by rowdies on bars in the Masti police station limits of Malur taluk, Kolar district police have stepped up their operations against criminal elements.</p>.<p>There are a total of 657 rowdy-sheeters under the Kolar District Police jurisdiction. Of these, 42 are currently in jail, while 12 have been externed. As a preventive measure, written undertakings have been taken from 550 rowdies that they will not engage in criminal activities. The bond amount has been fixed according to their financial status. If they return to illegal activities, the bond money will be forfeited and legal action will be initiated against them.</p>.<p>“To completely curb criminal activities and instill a sense of security among the public, special anti-rowdy squads have been formed and they will be active across the district,” said Kolar Superintendent of Police Kannika Sikriwal.</p>.<p>Rowdy sheets will be opened against habitual offenders. The activities of rowdies who are in jail and those released from prison will be closely monitored. Financial bonds are being obtained from rowdies to maintain peace and order. If the bond conditions are violated, the amount will be confiscated. Cases will also be registered under the Goonda Act, she explained.</p>.<p>The SP urged the public to report incidents of rowdyism, extortion, or intimidation through emergency helplines: 100 / 112, district control room: 9480802600, public eye WhatsApp number: 8277962929 or by visiting the nearest police station.</p>.<p><strong>Anti-rowdy squads</strong></p>.<p>The squads will review and maintain records of past cases against rowdies, initiate strict action, including externment, detention under the Goonda Act and the Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act (KCOCA) against habitual offenders, conduct surprise raids and inspections in sensitive areas and work continuously to maintain law and order across the district.</p>.<p>Recently, nine accused were arrested by Masti police for vandalising three bars and issuing death threats after being denied alcohol in Malur taluk.</p>.<p><strong>Strict surveillance</strong> </p><p>42 rowdies in jail, 12 externed in Kolar district Three rowdy-sheeters arrested in recent bar vandalism case Continuous surveillance on rowdy activities</p>.<p>"To curb the activities of rowdies anti-rowdy squads have been formed at the police station level across Kolar district. Separate teams have been constituted at both the circle level and the police station level" said Kannika Sikriwal Superintendent of Police.</p>.<p><strong>480 rowdy-sheeters in KGF</strong> </p><p>KGF police division has 480 rowdy-sheeters across its police station limits. Of them 11 have been externed and three have been jailed under the Goonda Act. Led by KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput police are conducting continuous operations against rowdies. Some traders in residential localities had reportedly been living in fear due to the activities of certain rowdies. Several rowdies have recently been externed from Andersonpet and surrounding areas while others have been sent to jail. “We are committed to make KGF a rowdy-free city. Strict action has been taken against those involved in rowdy activities. The public should cooperate with the police in combating anti-social elements. Any suspicious activity or unlawful act should be reported to the police and the identity of informants will be kept confidential” Rajput had recently stated.</p>