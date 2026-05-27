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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Panel submits socio-edu survey report seeking hike in OBC reservation to 42%

Recommends hiking OBC quota from 32 per cent to 42 per cent.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:34 IST
Karnataka NewsCasteOBCsurvey

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