<p>Bengaluru: The 2025 Social and Educational Survey, whose findings were submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, has recommended hiking OBC reservation from 32 per cent to 42 per cent. </p><p>According to sources, the report has recommended increasing the number of sub-categories in the OBC basket from 5 to 8 groups. The onus of deciding on this report will fall on the incoming chief minister. </p><p>Amid speedy political developments in the state, Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) Chairman Madhusudan R Naik and other members submitted the report to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Wednesday evening. </p><p>Earlier in the day, the KSCBC held an emergency meeting to finalise the modalities on the report. </p>.Will socio-edu survey report help breach 50% quota cap?.<p>While Siddaramaiah — a Kuruba — is a firm proponent of the caste census, Congress leaders from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, including DCM Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (a Vokkaliga), have not been very keen on it.</p><p>Speculation is rife that in the event Siddaramaiah, who may resign on Thursday, was keen on accepting the report during his tenure itself.</p><p>Currently, the five sub-categories are 1, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B. Now, the report has recommended creating eight categories — 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 2C, 3A, 3B and 3C.</p><p>At present, the reservation break-up in the state is as follows: 1– 4 per cent, 2A - 15 per cent, 2B - 4 per cent, 3A - 4 per cent and 3B – 5 per cent. While category 1 includes several nomadic communities, category 2A includes Kuruba, Ediga and so on. <br><br>Category 2B comprises most of the Muslim communities (some are in category 1). The Vokkaliga, Balija and other communities are in category 3A, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lingayats">Lingayats</a>, Christians and Jains are presently in category 3B. <br><br><em>DH</em> has learnt that KSCBC has recommended a revised formula: Category 1A - 4 per cent, Category 1B - 4 per cent, Category 2A - 10 per cent, Category 2B - 6 per cent, Category 2C - 6 per cent, Category 3A - 4 per cent, Category 3B - 5 per cent, Category 3C - 3 per cent. <br><br>Sources noted that the report recommended retaining Kurubas in category 2A, most of the Muslim communities in 2B, Vokkaligas in 3A, Lingayats in 3B and creating a new category 3C for Christians, Jains and so on.<br><br>According to sources, Muslims are numerically largest amongst the OBC communities — 75-80 lakh (14 per cent), followed by Lingayats – 60-65 lakh (11 per cent), Vokkaligas — 55-60 lakh (10 per cent and Kurubas — 40-45 lakh (8 per cent). <br><br>The 251-page-long report has 13 chapters in it. The first 12 chapters include those on the historical background of different surveys, methods and approach of the 2025 survey, yardstick to determine backwardness, analysis of socio-educational, economic and political backwardness. The 13th and final chapter is on the commission’s recommendations.</p>.Karnataka socio-edu survey: 1 crore data gap may prove tricky for BCs' panel.<p><br>The physical leg of the survey was conducted from September 22 to October 31, 2025. The online self-enumeration option was extended up to November 30, 2025.<br><br><strong>Validation of Kantharaj survey?</strong><br>Significantly, these numbers are very similar to the figures from the earlier Kantharaj Commission survey (2015), which found that Scheduled Castes were the most populous community, followed by Muslims (76.99 lakh), Lingayats (66.35 lakh), Vokkaligas (61.58 lakh), and Kurubas (42.81 lakh). <br><br>Based on the survey conducted by the Kantharaj Commission, the Jayaprakash Hegde-led KSCBC submitted its report in February 2024. Though the report was welcomed by OBCs, minorities, and SC/STs, it was slammed by the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities as “unscientific.”<br><br>It was placed in the Cabinet but was later junked in June 2025, ostensibly because it was 10 years old. As a result, the Madhusudan Naik Commission was asked to conduct another survey.<br><br>The figures from the Madhusudan Naik Commission’s report may bolster the arguments in favour of the Kantharaj survey and the Jayaprakash Hegde report.</p>