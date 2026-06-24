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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: KSDC plans Belagavi division-level job fair

Naik further directed officials to submit reports on the achievements of skill training programmes on the lines of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:44 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:44 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavi

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