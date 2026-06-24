Karnataka: KSDC plans Belagavi division-level job fair

<p>Discussions are underway to organise a Belagavi division-level job fair, and a decision to hold the event will be taken soon after officials provide required information, said Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) Chairperson Kantha Naik.</p>.<p>She was speaking while chairing the District Skill Development progress review meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Kanta said Hubballi and Dharwad are major industrial and educational hubs with a large number of industries, making it essential to create employment opportunities for local candidates. </p><p>She stressed that eligible youth should not remain unemployed due to a lack of opportunities and directed officials to provide employment-oriented skill training to beneficiaries of the Yuva Nidhi scheme.</p>.<p>She also said a meeting with industrialists would be convened shortly to identify the skills required by industries so that candidates could be trained accordingly. New recruits should receive wages commensurate with their jobs, and industries should provide information about both short-term and long-term employment opportunities.</p>.<p>Pointing out that ITI-qualified candidates have ample employment opportunities, she said efforts should also be made to improve job prospects for graduates. </p><p>Naik further directed officials to submit reports on the achievements of skill training programmes on the lines of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. </p><p>She emphasised the need to preserve traditional and regional arts through skill development initiatives and called for greater awareness about programmes such as ‘My Profession, My Choice’ and ‘Learning with Skills’. </p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Snehal R, District Skill Development Officer Ravindra Dyaberi and others were present. Certificates, tool kits and uniforms were distributed to trainees who completed training under the Nal Jal Mitra scheme.</p>