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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Kuvempu University seeks waiver of Rs 100 crore Forest Dept fine

Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor said admitted that the university is obligated to pay a net present value of the land, which is being used by the university, which stands at Rs 35 lakh.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:22 IST
Karnataka Newsshivamoggaforest departmentKuvempu University

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