Karnataka: Kuvempu University seeks waiver of Rs 100 crore Forest Dept fine

<p>Shivamogga: Following the non-renewal of the lease agreement that expired in 2022, Kuvempu University is in a fix to pay more than Rs 100 crore as fine for utilising 232 acres of land belonging to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">Forest Department</a>.</p>.<p>In this regard, the university has written to the state government seeking that the Centre be requested to waive the fine, as the land is being used for educational purpose. Meanwhile, the university is also exploring legal options to end this issue permanently.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Sharath Ananthamurthy said, “The lease agreement had expired before I took charge as head of the university. However, the land is being used for education and not for any other purpose. Hence, the Centre should waive the fine. A letter has been written to the state government in this regard.”</p>.<p>He admitted that the university is obligated to pay a net present value of the land, which is being used by the university, which stands at Rs 35 lakh.</p>.KU Botany research team finds four new plant species.<p>“This amount has to be paid as we are still utilising the land after the lease agreement expired. The Forest Department should have excluded the campus from the purview of Bhadra Tiger Reserve project area, which was declared after the university was formed. The university’s daily fine amounts to Rs 3 lakh for using the forest land,” he explained.</p>.<p>He also noted that acquiring forest land for lease is extremely difficult and involves heavy fines. </p><p>The university had given around 900 acres of land in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru </a>district to the department as compensatory land for afforestation. Yet the university has to pay the Forest Department, he pointed out.</p>.<p>He also charged that the Forest Department took nearly two months to release the letter containing the details of this fine. Initially, it was around Rs 40 crore. Now, it has crossed Rs 100 crore.</p>.<p>“The university is also exploring the legal option in connection with the issue and to challenge the Forest Department on how restrictions could be imposed on a public university,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Timeline of land's status</strong></p>.<p>The university had requested the state government to recommend to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to lease the 230-acre land on which its main campus is located in Shankaraghatta in Bhadravathi taluk for an indefinite period or for 99 years. </p><p>Earlier, the land was classified as a minor forest and was leased to the university in 1987 for a period of 20 years. In 1997, the land was reclassified as the Bhadra Tiger Wildlife Sanctuary.</p>