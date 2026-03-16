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Karnataka Labour Department says no complaints of locals losing jobs due to migrants

Lad explained that there were 46,393 migrant workers in Karnataka as per the details obtained while seeking permission letters from the Labour Commissioner.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 22:08 IST
Karnataka Newsmigrant labourersEmployment

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