<p>Bengaluru: There have been no complaints of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> locals facing joblessness due to migrant labourers from other states, according to the Labour Department.</p>.<p>Replying to an unstarred question by MLC and the chief minister’s former political secretary K Govindarju, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said: “There have been no complaints of Karnataka locals facing joblessness because of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrant-workers">migrant labourers</a>. No such complaints have been received in either urban or rural pockets of the state.”</p>.Formalisation of India’s labour market on the rise, says Quess Corp report.<p>While pointing out that there had been no survey till date regarding migrant workers in the state, Lad explained that there were 46,393 migrant workers in Karnataka as per the details obtained while seeking permission letters from the Labour Commissioner. </p>